 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' to Premiere on Disney+ Two Months Early - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next How a Snapchat Filter Assisted a Song Up the Charts Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ Headed to Disney+ Early

Final installment of saga will hit streaming service on May 4th

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Boyega is Finn, Daisy Ridley is Rey, Anthony Daniels is C-3PO and Oscar Isaac is Poe Dameron is STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER.

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' will hit Disney+ two months ahead of schedule, fittingly arriving on 'Star Wars' day, 'May the 4th.'

Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm Ltd.

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker will get an early release on Disney+, fittingly arriving May 4th, which has unofficially become “Star Wars Day” because of the “May the Fourth”/”May the force” pun.

Rise of Skywalker was previously scheduled to hit Disney+ in July. Its arrival will make the entire Star Wars saga available to stream in one place for the first time, and to mark the occasion, Disney shared a trailer that boasts an epic montage featuring clips from all nine films.

Rise of Skywalker will join a few other planned “May the 4th” releases on Disney+, including the premiere of the eight-episode docuseries, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, as well as the series finale of the animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. To further mark the occasion, Disney+ will share new concept art for all its Star Wars titles throughout the week, featuring new work from artists like Ralph McQuarrie and Oscar-winning artist, author and production designer Doug Chiang.

Rise of Skywalker was released in theaters last December. The film found Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams returning to close off the third installment of the sequel trilogy, while the cast boasted Adam Driver, Daisey Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamil, Oscar Isaac and a posthumous appearance from Carrie Fisher.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.