‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ Headed to Disney+ Early

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker will get an early release on Disney+, fittingly arriving May 4th, which has unofficially become “Star Wars Day” because of the “May the Fourth”/”May the force” pun.

Rise of Skywalker was previously scheduled to hit Disney+ in July. Its arrival will make the entire Star Wars saga available to stream in one place for the first time, and to mark the occasion, Disney shared a trailer that boasts an epic montage featuring clips from all nine films.

Rise of Skywalker will join a few other planned “May the 4th” releases on Disney+, including the premiere of the eight-episode docuseries, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, as well as the series finale of the animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. To further mark the occasion, Disney+ will share new concept art for all its Star Wars titles throughout the week, featuring new work from artists like Ralph McQuarrie and Oscar-winning artist, author and production designer Doug Chiang.

Rise of Skywalker was released in theaters last December. The film found Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams returning to close off the third installment of the sequel trilogy, while the cast boasted Adam Driver, Daisey Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamil, Oscar Isaac and a posthumous appearance from Carrie Fisher.