Watch ‘Star Wars’ Cast Play ‘Family Feud’ on ‘Kimmel’

The cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker joined Jimmy Kimmel to play a few rounds of “Force Family Feud” in honor of the film’s upcoming release. Kimmel tapped J.J. Abrams, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Kelly Marie Tran, Naomi Ackie and Keri Russell, as well as Chewbacca, to test their knowledge.

In the clip, Kimmel divides the cast into two teams, the “Walkerskys” and the “Vadersteins.” Abrams goes up against Isaac for the first round, which asks “What is the worst body part to have chopped off by a lightsaber?” Abrams wins with “leg” and things amp up from there. Other questions include “Besides Yoda, name something else that names with Yo” and “Which Star Wars character would make the worst roommate?” In the end, the Vadersteins take the win, naming Jar Jar Binks as the worst roommate.

The cast also sat down for a lengthy interview with Kimmel to discuss the new film, which arrives in theaters this week, as well as what they stole from the movie’s set. In another segment, the actors answered questions about Star Wars posed by kids (example: “Hey Rey, can you really do a backflip or are you a liar?).



