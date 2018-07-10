Rolling Stone

‘Star Wars’: Billy Dee Williams to Reprise Lando Calrissian Role in ‘Episode IX’

Actor to return to role of smooth-talking space pirate for first time since ‘Return of the Jedi’

No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover Usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5886288cf)Billy Dee Williams, Harrison FordThe Star Wars Episode V - Empire Strikes Back - 1980Director: Irvin KershnerLucasfilm/20th Century FoxUSAScene StillScifiThe Empire Strikes BackL'Empire contre-attaque

Billy Dee Williams is set to reprise the role of Lando Calrissian in the upcoming 'Star Wars: Episode IX.'

Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Billy Dee Williams is set to reprise the role of Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX, the Hollywood Reporter writes.

After debuting the role of the smooth-talking space pirate and Han Solo buddy in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, Williams returned to portray Calrissian in 1983’s Return of the Jedi, the last time he donned one of the character’s famed capes.

Rumors regarding Williams’ return to the Lando role escalated in June when the actor suddenly canceled a September convention appearance due to a “film schedule conflict,” leading many fans to speculate the film in question was Episode IX; sources confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that was the case.

Donald Glover portrayed a well-received younger version of Calrissian in the Star Wars Story film Solo, introducing the character to a new generation of filmgoers and perhaps fueling producers’ desire to welcome Lando back for the trilogy-ending Star Wars episode. Lando Calrissian was named the 13th best Star Wars character on Rolling Stone‘s list of franchise favorites.

Episodes VII through IX have already witnessed the returns of Harrison Ford’s Han Solo, Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia, although it remains unclear how director J.J. Abrams plans on completing the latter’s storyline following the actress’ December 2016 death.

While details about the December 2019-bound Episode IX are still under wraps, Variety reported earlier this month that The Americans star Keri Russell is being eyed for an undisclosed role.

In This Article: Star Wars

