Stacey Abrams Leads the Fight for Voting Rights in Trailer for ‘All In’

Stacey Abrams examines the spread of voter suppression laws throughout the United States in the new trailer for the upcoming documentary, All In: The Fight for Democracy. The film will open in theaters September 9th before arriving on Amazon Prime Video September 18th.

All In will examine the history and recent spread of voter disenfranchisement across the United States, using Abrams’ contentious loss in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race as a jumping-off point. In that race, Abrams was up against Brian Kemp, who was at that time Georgia’s Secretary of State, which granted him control over the election in which he was participating (he refused calls to resign).

“When I started running for governor, we anticipated that voter suppression was going to be instrumental in Brian Kemp’s campaign,” Abrams says in the trailer. “And we were right… Thousands of people were told, ‘No,’ and didn’t have the authority to demand better.”

The clip offers a look at the various ways voter suppression is carried out, such as ID laws, shutting down precincts and providing inadequate training to election officials. It also casts the current fight for voting rights as yet another installment in an ongoing chapter of American history that also includes the women’s suffrage movement, Jim Crow and the Civil Rights movement.

All In was directed by Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés. Garbus recently helmed the true-crime docuseries, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, while her previous work includes the 2015 Nina Simone doc, What Happened, Miss Simone?