SpongeBob Goes on an Undersea Adventure in ‘Sponge on the Run’ Trailer

SpongeBob SquarePants is journeying out of Bikini Bottom once more in The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, the latest feature film in the Nickelodeon franchise. The movie premieres March 4th on the Paramount Plus streaming service.

In a spin on the original SpongeBob SquarePants Movie from 2004, SpongeBob and Patrick Star must once again leave their home under the sea and head to the mythical Lost City of … Atlantic City. There, they embark on a rescue mission to retrieve SpongeBob’s missing snail, Gary. Along the way, they encounter many colorful land and undersea characters played by Awkwafina, Snoop Dogg, Keanu Reeves, Danny Trejo, Tiffany Haddish and Reggie Watts.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is directed by longtime SpongeBob storyboard artist Tim Hill, and features the original series cast of Tom Kenny as SpongeBob, Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star, Rodger Bumpass as Squidward Tentacles, Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs, Mr. Lawrence as Plankton, Jill Talley as Karen, Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks and Mary Jo Catlett as Mrs. Puff. Matt Berry guest-stars as the voice of King Poseidon.