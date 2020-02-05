 'Spiral' Teaser: Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson Reboot 'Saw' Franchise - Rolling Stone
Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson Carry on Terrifying ‘Saw’ Legacy in ‘Spiral’ Trailer

New horror film arrives in theaters May 15th

Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson star in the trailer for Spiral, the latest installment in the Saw horror franchise. The film opens in theaters on May 15th.

Rock plays Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks, who takes charge of a case involving the gruesome murder of a police officer. Alongside his rookie partner (Max Minghella), Zeke discovers a pattern of cop-killing throughout the city and in its underground tunnels, and soon finds himself in the middle of a sadistic torture game. Jackson appears in the trailer as a decorated police veteran, looming over Zeke’s murder case with a menacing eye. The clip ends with Zeke chained to a metal pipe and presented with a hacksaw, leaving him with two brutal options.

Spiral is produced by the original Saw team of Mark Burg and Oren Koules. The film is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, and written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger.

Earlier this month, Rock appeared in the trailer for the fourth season of FX’s anthology series Fargo, playing the head of an African-American crime family in 1950s Kansas City. The season will premiere on April 19th. The actor and comedian also made an appearance during Eddie Murphy’s Saturday Night Live monologue in December, alongside Dave Chappelle and Tracy Morgan.

