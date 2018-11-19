‘Spinal Tap,’ ‘Reality Bites’ Reunions Highlight 2019 Tribeca Film Festival

A full-band reunion of the This Is Spinal Tap cast and a 25th anniversary celebration of Reality Bites will headline the special programming at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, which runs from April 24th to May 5th.

This Is Spinal Tap stars and creators Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer and director Rob Reiner will be in attendance for a 35th anniversary screening of the groundbreaking rock mockumentary, with “a special musical performance” and conversation to follow after the screening. “Spinal Tap proves there is definitely a fine line between stupid and clever,” Reiner said of the cult comedy in a statement.

For the 1994 Generation X classic Reality Bites, director and star Ben Stiller will reunite with cast mates Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, Janeane Garofalo and Steve Zahn for a 25th anniversary event and post-screening conversation.

“Reality Bites was a formative experience in my life. To have a 25-year anniversary screening is very exciting. Looking forward to seeing the whole cast, and possibly changing the ending so Michael gets Lelaina,” Stiller joked of the ending of his directorial debut.

Tickets for both events are available now through the Tribeca Film Festival website.

“From the heavy metal bands of the ‘80s to Generation X in the early ‘90s, This Is Spinal Tap and Reality Bites didn’t just capture the spirit of their respective times – they helped define them,” said Paula Weinstein, Executive Vice President of Tribeca Enterprises, said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring these two films back to the big screen for existing fans and also to introduce them to new audiences.”