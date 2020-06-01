 Spike Lee Shares Short Film With George Floyd, 'Do the Right Thing' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next 'I'm Outraged': D.C. Bishop Sounds Off On Trump for Using Historic Church as 'Prop' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Spike Lee Shares Short Film Mixing ‘Do the Right Thing’ With Footage of George Floyd, Eric Garner

“People are fed up and people are tired of the debasing, the killing of black bodies,” director says on CNN

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Spike Lee

Spike Lee shared a short film that blends a scene from 'Do the Right Thing' with footage of the killings of George Floyd and Eric Garner.

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Spike Lee posted a minute-and-a-half video on social media that paired one of the most famous scenes from his film Do the Right Thing with footage of the police killings of George Floyd and Eric Garner.

Lee posted the video Sunday night, titling it 3 Brothers and opening it with the question, “Will history stop repeating itself?” It starts with the 2014 cellphone footage of Garner being arrested by two New York Police Department officers, one of whom quickly puts Garner in a chokehold. It then starts jumping between that and the riot scene from 1991’s Do the Right Thing — where a police officer refuses to let up a chokehold on the character Radio Raheem (played by Bill Nunn) — and eventually incorporates the recent footage of a Minneapolis police officer holding his knee on Floyd’s neck.

In an interview with Don Lemon on CNN, where he first introduced the short, Lee said: “What we’re seeing today is not new. We’ve seen this again and again and again, and people are asking the same questions: ‘Why are people rioting? Why are people doing this?’ Because people are fed up and people are tired of the debasing, the killing of black bodies. That’s what this country is built upon.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Eric Garner, George Floyd, Spike Lee

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.