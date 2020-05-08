 Spike Lee Unveils New Short Film, a 'Love Letter' to New York - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Jerk From Home: How Masturbating While Quarantined Can Help Seed Self-Love Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Spike Lee Drops New Short Film, a ‘Love Letter’ to New York

New York New York, soundtracked by Frank Sinatra’s classic Big Apple ode, spotlights NYC during the COVID-19 pandemic

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Spike Lee

Spike Lee has shared a "love letter" to his 'New York New York' with a short film soundtracked by Frank Sinatra’s classic Big Apple ode.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Spike Lee has shared a “love letter” to New York in the face of the coronavirus pandemic with New York New York, a three-minute short film soundtracked by Frank Sinatra’s classic Big Apple ode.

Filmed on grainy Super 8, the first two minutes of the short travels from Brooklyn to the Bronx and all Manhattan landmarks in between, spotlighting a New Yorker-less and tourist-less metropolitan area under “Stay Home” measures.

In addition to stops at Wall Street, Grand Central Station and the U.S. Naval Hospital Ship Comfort, New York, New York also travels to an empty Yankee Stadium, where typically Sinatra’s song would serve as celebration for a Yankees win.

The short’s final third is dedicated to the medical workers at New York hospitals and the makeshift COVID-19 tents in Central Park.

“My short film New York New York is a love letter to its people. Plain and simple,” Lee said on Instagram, with the filmmaker also thanking Sinatra’s daughter Tina for permission to use the song.

On Thursday, Lee revealed that his next film Da 5 Bloods would debut on Netflix on June 12th.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: coronavirus, Spike Lee

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.