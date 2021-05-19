 Spike Lee Announces Career-Spanning 'Visual Book of All My Joints' - Rolling Stone
Spike Lee Announces Career-Spanning ‘Visual Book of All My Joints’

Spike to feature rare photographs and director’s commentary on all his cinematic works, from She’s Gotta Have It to Da 5 Bloods

Spike Lee

Spike Lee

Jason Bell*

Spike Lee will explore his entire filmography in the upcoming book Spike, the first career-spanning monograph dedicated to the legendary filmmaker.

Spike, due out November 19th via Chronicle Chroma, features film stills, never-before-seen photographs, and Lee’s own commentary on all of the director’s movies, from his 1986 debut She’s Gotta Have It to 2020’s Da 5 Bloods.

“As I head full-steam ahead into my fifth decade as a filmmaker I was elated when Steve Crist and Chronicle Chroma approached me about doing a visual book of all my joints,” Lee wrote in a statement. “We would revisit all da werk I’ve put in to build my body of work. Film is a visual art form and that sense of my storytelling has been somewhat overlooked. Why now, after all these years? Folks be forgetting.”

Lee participated in the curation of the book, which includes hundreds of photographs taken by Spike’s brother David Lee, his frequent on-set photographer. In addition to Lee’s feature films, his documentaries, music videos, and commercials (including his Air Jordan commercials with Michael Jordan) are also examined in Spike.

“Spike Lee has graciously opened his archives and allowed us to create this very special book together,” Chronicle Chroma publisher Steve Crist said. “It’s an honor to collaborate with Spike on this definitive visual survey of his amazing film career to date.”

The hardcover, 360-page Spike is available to preorder now through Chronicle Chrome and on Amazon.com.

