Spider-Man Breaks the Multiverse in New Trailer for ‘No Way Home’

New film stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, while Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx will reprise their roles as villains from old Spidey flicks

Jon Blistein

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man finds himself caught in a tangled web of multiverse chaos in the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, set to open in theaters on December 17th.

The trailer opens with Parker grappling with the fallout from Spider-Man: Far From Home, in which his old foe Mysterio revealed his identity as Spider-Man to the entire world. Desperate to stop the gawking and badgering he now faces, Parker turns to Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and asks him to cook up a spell that will make everyone forget Parker’s secret identity.

While the spell works, it also cracks open the multiverse, leading to a deluge of chaos and supervillains, including a nod to Willem Dafoe’s return as the Green Goblin and a solid look at Alfred Molina returning as Doctor Octopus (both appeared in Sam Raimi’s mid-2000s Spider-Man films).

Spider-Man: No Way Home was directed by Jon Watts, with a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The cast also boasts Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jamie Foxx.

