Spider-Man Breaks the Multiverse in New Trailer for ‘No Way Home’

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man finds himself caught in a tangled web of multiverse chaos in the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, set to open in theaters on December 17th.

The trailer opens with Parker grappling with the fallout from Spider-Man: Far From Home, in which his old foe Mysterio revealed his identity as Spider-Man to the entire world. Desperate to stop the gawking and badgering he now faces, Parker turns to Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and asks him to cook up a spell that will make everyone forget Parker’s secret identity.

While the spell works, it also cracks open the multiverse, leading to a deluge of chaos and supervillains, including a nod to Willem Dafoe’s return as the Green Goblin and a solid look at Alfred Molina returning as Doctor Octopus (both appeared in Sam Raimi’s mid-2000s Spider-Man films).

Spider-Man: No Way Home was directed by Jon Watts, with a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The cast also boasts Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jamie Foxx.