Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Spider-Man is coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after a contentious battle between Sony Pictures and Disney. In August, the two companies announced their partnership would dissolve and that Marvel Studios Kevin Feige would no longer produce the Tom Holland-starring Spider-Man franchise. Reportedly, the root of the problem was coming to financial terms for a new deal. According to a statement in Variety, Feige and producer Amy Pascal announced the continuation of Spider-Man’s story in the MCU.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

“This is terrific,” Pascal shared in her statement. “Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in ‘Far From Home’ and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes.”

Amid the controversy, Holland remained optimistic about the split, and the potential to keep playing Peter Parker. “Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

The sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home will release July 16, 2021 and the character will also feature in other MCU films.