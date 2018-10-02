‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Trailer: Meet Miles Morales, More Spider-People

The Spider-verse is expanding in Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s animated take on the comic book superhero. In the new trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse they bring several iterations of Spider-Man (or woman or animal, as the case may be) from different universes and place them into a single universe.

The clip opens with the familiar story of Peter Parker, but it turns out he is only one aspect of a Spider-Man multi-universe. After a portal is opened, an older Parker (Jake Johnson) meets Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) who is also Spider-Man, but in a different universe. Parker trains Morales in his Spidey ways, but soon there are more Spider-People to enter the picture, including Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Ham (John Mulaney) and Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage). They’re collectively threatened by something called a super collider, which is about to wreak havoc on Brooklyn.

The all-star voice cast also includes Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Kimiko Glenn, Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Luna Lauren Vélez, Liev Schreiber and the legendary actress Lily Tomlin. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse premieres in theaters on December 14th.