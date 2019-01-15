Watch Spider-Man Save Europe in Thrilling ‘Far From Home’ Trailer

Not even a class trip can keep Peter Parker from his superhero destiny in the exhilarating new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming finds Peter (played by Tom Holland) looking to cast aside his duties as Spider-Man, at least for a little, when he embarks on a school trip to Europe. However, his plan to spend time with his friends and his crush, MJ (Zendaya), are interrupted when former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) suddenly appears and tries to convince Peter that he can’t just neglect his gifts.

As the Far From Home trailer shows, Parker doesn’t get the chance to slink away from his role as Spider-Man when the nefarious group, the Elementals, begins to wreak havoc on some of Europe’s most storied cities. But as the London Bridge burns and Venice floods, Peter learns he won’t have to go at it alone when Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhal) shows up at the end of the clip to help him take down the Elementals.

Jon Watts directed Spider-Man: Far From Home, which will also star Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Michael Keaton and Cobie Smulders. The movie is set to open July 5th.