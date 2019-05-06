×
Rolling Stone
‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Drops New ‘Endgame’-Spoiling Trailer

Peter Parker heads to Europe and teams up with Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio to fight giant “elemental creatures” in Homecoming sequel

To paraphrase Tom Holland’s warning before the latest Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, if you haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame, stop reading, as the upcoming Marvel movie takes place soon after the events of that blockbuster.

For those who have seen Endgame: The Far From Home trailer opens with Peter Parker mourning the death of Tony Stark and “ghosting” Nick Fury’s attempts to make contact.

After defeating a restaurant full of bad guys, Spider-Man declares he’s going on vacation as Peter Parker heads to Europe on a trip with his somehow-still-the-same-age-post-Snap classmates. There, Fury recruits Spider-Man for a mysterious mission involving multiverses, giant “elemental creatures” and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, a villain from the comics but a hero from “another Earth” in Far From Home.

“I’m just a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man,” Parker tells Fury, reluctant to join the mission.

“Bitch please, you’ve been to space,” Fury retorts.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2nd and marks the first film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4.

