‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Drops New ‘Endgame’-Spoiling Trailer

To paraphrase Tom Holland’s warning before the latest Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, if you haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame, stop reading, as the upcoming Marvel movie takes place soon after the events of that blockbuster.

—

For those who have seen Endgame: The Far From Home trailer opens with Peter Parker mourning the death of Tony Stark and “ghosting” Nick Fury’s attempts to make contact.

After defeating a restaurant full of bad guys, Spider-Man declares he’s going on vacation as Peter Parker heads to Europe on a trip with his somehow-still-the-same-age-post-Snap classmates. There, Fury recruits Spider-Man for a mysterious mission involving multiverses, giant “elemental creatures” and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, a villain from the comics but a hero from “another Earth” in Far From Home.

“I’m just a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man,” Parker tells Fury, reluctant to join the mission.

“Bitch please, you’ve been to space,” Fury retorts.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2nd and marks the first film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4.