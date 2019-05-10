‘Spider-Man’ Cast Reveal Their Scripts Are as Redacted as the Mueller Report

Five members of the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home cast stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night to discuss the film and the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it with the release of Avengers: Endgame.

Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders and Jacob Batalon were all extremely careful to tiptoe around spoilers for both Endgame and Far From Home. But they did share that half of the time, the cast doesn’t even know what’s going on, either, or what’s already been revealed to the public. Holland said that when he and dozens of other MCU cast members shot a pivotal funeral scene in Avengers: Endgame, he thought it was for a wedding. And Smulders revealed that even though the Black Panther cast was there that day, their film hadn’t even come out yet at the time of shooting.

At one point, Kimmel asked if the scripts the Marvel cast received were all redacted “like the Mueller report.” Zendaya confirmed that this was true, to an extent.

“We would get sides, and you have to learn your lines, obviously, before the next day at work,” she said. “And anything that had spoilers in it was blacked out. So most of the script was blacked out. It’s kind of hard to learn your lines when you can’t see them.”