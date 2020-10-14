‘Sylvie’s Love’ Trailer: Sparks Fly Between Jazz Lovers Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha

The heat is palpable between Sylvie (portrayed by Tessa Thompson) and jazz saxophonist Robert (played by Nnamdi Asomugha) in the new trailer for Sylvie’s Love. The romantic drama will arrive on Christmas via Amazon Prime.

In the stylish clip, Sylvie and Robert first meet while the pair work at her father’s record store in the summer of 1957 and the two grow closer through their shared passion of music and Robert’s admiration of Sylvie’s love for television. But Sylvie is engaged and awaiting her fiancé to return from the war. When Robert’s jazz quartet is invited to Paris, he beckons Sylvie to come, but circumstances force her to decline and by summer’s end they are separated as life takes them in different directions.

Years later, when Sylvie appears to be unhappily married, but blissfully working in her dream field of television, she and Robert have a chance encounter. They discover that while their paths diverged and the world around them has changed, their feelings have remained intact. The Eugene Ashe-written and directed film also stars Aja Naomi King, Jemima Kirke, Tone Bell, Alano Miller, Erica Gimpel and Lance Reddick with Wendi McLendon Covey and Eva Longoria.