‘Space Jam 2,’ ‘Diana: The Musical’ the Big Winners at 2022 Razzie Awards

Ahead of Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, Diana: The Musical, Space Jam: A New Legacy and Jared Leto were among the winners at the 42nd annual Golden Raspberry Awards, the annual celebration of Hollywood’s worst.

The Netflix-released version of the Broadway show Diana was the recipient of the most Razzies, scoring five “$4.97 trophies” for Worst Actress (Jeanna de Waal), Wort Supporting Actress (Judy Kaye), Worst Screenplay, Worst Director (Christopher Ashley) and the evening’s most prestigious award, Worst Picture.

LeBron James, who headlined Space Jam: A New Legacy, was accordingly given Worst Actor for what was his first big screen starring role. The reboot of the Michael Jordan/Looney Tunes classic itself also won Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, as well as Worst Screen Couple for any combination of James and a Warner cartoon character/product placement.

Academy Award winner Jared Leto earned Worst Supporting Actor for his odd turn in House of Gucci, while Bruce Willis — who has quietly appeared in approximately 10 straight-to-VOD movies annually the past few years — was honored with his own category, Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie.

Four-time Razzie winner Will Smith was given the Golden Raspberry Awards’ lone non-disparaging prize, with Smith earning the Redeemer Award after landing an actual Oscar nod for his role in King RIchard; Nicolas Cage and Jamie Dornan were also considered for the quasi-honor.

See all the lucky winners below:

WORST PICTURE

Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)

WORST ACTOR

LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy

WORST ACTRESS

Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland)/ Diana the Musical

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jared Leto / House of Gucci

WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE (Special Category)

Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on / Space Jam: A New Legacy

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Space Jam: A New Legacy

WORST DIRECTOR

Christopher Ashley / Diana the Musical

WORST SCREENPLAY

Diana the Musical / Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan