 'Space Jam 2,' 'Diana: The Musical' Big Winners at 2022 Razzie Awards - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Taylor Hawkins: 10 Great Performances, From Foo Fighters to Alanis Morissette
Home Movies Movie News

‘Space Jam 2,’ ‘Diana: The Musical’ the Big Winners at 2022 Razzie Awards

Jared Leto and LeBron James also honored with acting awards at annual celebration of Hollywood’s worst

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
'Space Jam: A New Legacy' movie review'Space Jam: A New Legacy' movie review

LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture

Ahead of Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, Diana: The Musical, Space Jam: A New Legacy and Jared Leto were among the winners at the 42nd annual Golden Raspberry Awards, the annual celebration of Hollywood’s worst.

The Netflix-released version of the Broadway show Diana was the recipient of the most Razzies, scoring five “$4.97 trophies” for Worst Actress (Jeanna de Waal), Wort Supporting Actress (Judy Kaye), Worst Screenplay, Worst Director (Christopher Ashley) and the evening’s most prestigious award, Worst Picture.

LeBron James, who headlined Space Jam: A New Legacy, was accordingly given Worst Actor for what was his first big screen starring role. The reboot of the Michael Jordan/Looney Tunes classic itself also won Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, as well as Worst Screen Couple for any combination of James and a Warner cartoon character/product placement.

Related Stories

Watch Kristen Stewart, Jared Leto Cover Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License'
'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Is an Exercise in Excess

Related Stories

UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Photo of Cliff BURTON and METALLICA and Kirk HAMMETT and James HETFIELD and Lars ULRICH; L-R: Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Cliff Burton - posed, studio, group shot (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)
Album Guide: Metallica
'Silence of the Lambs': The Complete Buffalo Bill Story

Academy Award winner Jared Leto earned Worst Supporting Actor for his odd turn in House of Gucci, while Bruce Willis — who has quietly appeared in approximately 10 straight-to-VOD movies annually the past few years — was honored with his own category, Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie.

Four-time Razzie winner Will Smith was given the Golden Raspberry Awards’ lone non-disparaging prize, with Smith earning the Redeemer Award after landing an actual Oscar nod for his role in King RIchard; Nicolas Cage and Jamie Dornan were also considered for the quasi-honor.

See all the lucky winners below:

WORST PICTURE
Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)

WORST ACTOR
LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy

WORST ACTRESS
Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland)/ Diana the Musical

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jared Leto / House of Gucci

WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE (Special Category)
Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin 

WORST SCREEN COUPLE
LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on / Space Jam: A New Legacy 

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Space Jam: A New Legacy 

WORST DIRECTOR
Christopher Ashley / Diana the Musical

WORST SCREENPLAY
Diana the Musical / Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan

In This Article: Golden Raspberry Awards, Jared Leto, LeBron James, Razzies, Space Jam

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.