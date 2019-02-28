×
Watch Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey Kill Off Major Character in Shocking ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Trailer

Jessica Chastain tries to lure conflicted mutant towards darkness in latest clip

Spoilers below!

Sophie Turner claims her first victim as Jean Grey/Phoenix in the shocking new trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which opens June 7th.

In the new film, Jean is nearly killed during a space rescue mission after being hit by a mysterious cosmic force that increases her powers, but also ignites a new kind of rage inside her. Though it’s rare for a trailer to reveal such a massive moment, the new clip opens with a stunning scene in which Grey – still struggling with this new darkness inside her – kills Jennifer Lawrence’s Mystique in broad daylight.

The rest of the trailer finds Phoenix caught in a battle between good and evil. Jessica Chastain plays a mysterious alien shapeshifter trying to lure Phoenix to the dark side, while the rest of the X-Men fight to save her.

Simon Kinberg wrote and directed Dark Phoenix. The film will also star James McCoy, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Evan Peters. Hans Zimmer provided the score.

