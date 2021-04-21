 Sony 'Spider-Man' Films, More Heading to Disney in New Licensing Deal - Rolling Stone
Sony ‘Spider-Man’ Films, More Heading to Disney in New Licensing Deal

Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hotel Transylvania and Jumanji franchises among library titles

Spider-Man

Sony and Disney have inked a massive licensing deal, which will bring Marvel Cinematic Universe titles and more to Disney's platforms.

Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures and Disney have inked a massive licensing deal for Sony’s 2022-2026 release slate, as The Hollywood Reporter reports.

With the new pact, Sony’s upcoming theatrical releases along with an array of its library titles — which include Spider-Man alongside other Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise titles, and Hotel Transylvania and the Jumanji franchises, among other films — will head to Disney-owned streaming services Disney+ and Hulu as well as its TV platforms.

The library titles will first stream on Netflix per the streaming giant’s deal with Sony. Once that expires, Sony’s titles will be available to Disney streaming platforms and TV networks, which include ABC, Disney Channels, Freeform and National Geographic. Morbius, Uncharted, Bullet Train and the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse are among Sony’s upcoming 2022 release slate.

“This landmark multiyear, platform agnostic agreement guarantees the team at Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution a tremendous amount of flexibility and breadth of programming possibilities to leverage Sony’s rich slate of award-winning action and family films across our direct-to-consumer services and linear channels,” Chuck Saftler, head of business operations for ABC, Freeform, FX Networks and Acquisitions in DMED’s Networks division, said in a statement. “This is a win for fans, who will benefit from the ability to access the very best content from two of Hollywood’s most prolific studios across a multitude of viewing platforms and experiences.”

 

