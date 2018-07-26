‘Slender Man’: Watch Horror Villain Meme Terrorize Teens in New Trailer

A cadre of teens invoke the wrath of Slender Man in the chilling new trailer. The horror film is based on the infamous creepypasta meme, which inspired an actual attempted murder. Slender Man hits theaters August 10th.

The clip centers around a group of girls in a small Massachusetts town, who take it upon themselves to investigate the sudden and strange disappearance of their friend Katie. Using Katie’s internet search history, the girls discover the mythical Slender Man and decide to head to the forest to summon the creature, believing he’ll return their friend.

Instead, of course, they bring about a whole host of horrors. The trailer is packed with eerie shots of the inescapable Slender Man terrorizing the teens, snatching them with tentacle-like arms, getting inside their heads and even possessing their bodies.

The Slender Man character first appeared on the Something Awful forums in 2009 and developed a devoted online following. The story, however, took a frightening real life turn in 2014 when two 12-year-old Wisconsin girls attempted to murder their classmate as a sacrifice to the fictional monster. Bill Weier, the father of one of the two girls at the center of the Slender Man trial, said that making the movie was in “extreme poor taste” and he’s urged theaters not to show it.