 Simon Pegg in 'The First Time' Video Interview - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next Check Out Two Songs From El-P's 'Capone' Score Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

‘The First Time’ With Simon Pegg

Actor-screenwriter talks his new film Inheritance, the first post-punk album he bought, meeting Tom Cruise

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

“The first album I bought was probably Love by the Cult,” Simon Pegg says in our latest installment of “The First Time” video interview series. The screenwriter, actor, and self-professed music nerd dove into some of his post-punk favorites while promoting his new film, the thriller Inheritance, in which he stars with Lily Collins and Connie Nielson, and which is premieres on May 22nd.

“I’d just started to become a bit of a goth,” he says of Love. “‘She Sells Sanctuary’ was the big hit off of that one, and said everything that I needed to be told at that age: Wear black.”

Pegg also discusses the first audition he ever did (for The Music Man), the first few times he performed on the BBC’s The Stand-Up Show (along with Jon Stewart), and the first time he visited the United States. “January 1994: My girlfriend and I had capitalized on an offer that the vacuum cleaner manufacturer Hoover had floated, a slightly ill-conceived idea where if you bought a Hoover for 99 pounds sterling, you’d get a free return flight to New York City.”

Fans of Pegg’s Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy (Shaun of the DeadHot Fuzz, and The World’s End) will be pleased to hear the story of how he met Nick Frost, or how the duo came up with the idea for the pub scene in Shaun of the Dead. Pegg later explains his relationship with both Star Wars and Doctor Who — they go back further than you might think — and his first time meeting Tom Cruise for the Mission: Impossible series.

On his latest role, Pegg says, “Inheritance is the first time I’ve really gone to town and changed my appearance so dramatically. But it was worth it; it was fun. I didn’t do it unhealthily, it wasn’t like I just starved myself…Totally unsustainable, though, my wife cried when she saw me because she thought I looked ill.”

In This Article: Simon Pegg, The First Time

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.