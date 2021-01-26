A Drug Kingpin for the Digital Age Takes Over in the New Trailer for ‘Silk Road’

An ambitions entrepreneur pioneers an online marketplace for drugs in the new trailer for Silk Road, set to open in select theaters and hit on-demand services February 19th.

Silk Road tells the story of the alleged founder of the titular website, Ross Ulbricht, and is based on the 2014 Rolling Stone story, “Dead End on Silk Road: Internet Crime Kingpin Ross Ulbricht’s Big Fall.” The film stars Nick Robinson as Ulbricht, and follows him as he turns his ingenious — if not also incredibly illegal — idea into a multi-million dollar underground marketplace.

Of course, the success of Silk Road ultimately attracts the attention of federal investigators. Jason Clarke plays a DEA agent who will stop at nothing to catch Ulbricht, even going so far to, as the trailer seems to show, cook up a frame job for attempted murder.

Silk Road also stars Katie Aselton, Jimmi Simpson, Daniel David Stewart, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Lexi Rabe, Will Ropp, Paul Walter Hauser, and Alexandra Shipp. The film was directed by documentary filmmaker, Tiller Russell, who recently helmed the Netflix series, Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer.