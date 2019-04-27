×
See Sigourney Weaver Surprise Cast of New Jersey High School’s Viral ‘Alien: The Play’

On “Alien Day” celebrating franchise’s 40th anniversary, actress who portrayed Ripley praises North Bergen students for ambitious production

Sigourney Weaver surprised the ambitious high school drama club behind the viral Alien: The Play when she showed up at North Bergen High School’s encore performance Friday, which marked the 40th anniversary of the legendary sci-fi thriller.

The New Jersey high school became an internet sensation because of the elaborate sets and costumes – reportedly all created with recycled materials and with a budget of $3,500 – of their spring production. Director Ridley Scott even penned a letter to the North Bergen Drama Club, crediting their “creativity, imagination and determination.”

On Friday – designated Alien Day to celebrate the franchise’s 40th anniversary – the actress who played Ripley herself surprised the cast and crew in the hallway of North Bergen High School:

During the performance itself, Weaver also addressed the Alien: The Play audience and praised the school’s “extraordinary” teachers as well as the North Bergen cast and crew:

According to North Bergen mayor Nick Sacco, following the encore performance of Alien: The Play, the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts “presented each student of the cast and crew with a $1k scholarship to their summer program as well as each Senior with a $10k scholarship to the college.”

