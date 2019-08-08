Shia LaBeouf Examines Turbulent Child Star Days in ‘Honey Boy’ Trailer

Shia LaBeouf wrestles with past demons, in the script and on the screen, in the new trailer for Honey Boy, the upcoming film based on his own experiences as a young actor.

The clip follows the fictionalized version of LaBeouf, Otis Lort, as he deals with family turmoil and the pressures of fame as both a child (Noah Jupe) and young adult (Lucas Hedges). LaBeouf himself appears as father James Lort, a former rodeo clown and felon who brings his son both inspiration and angst. “You’re a fucking star, and I know it,” the elder Lort tells Jupe’s character. “That’s why I’m here. I’m your cheerleader, honey boy.”

The preview traces the loose arc of the actor’s career — from his ascent to stardom to eventual stint in rehab. It opens with Hedges on the set of a Hollywood action movie, filming a scene capped with a massive explosion; then in a montage, he swigs some alcohol, gets in a car crash and winds up yelling at the police from the back of a cop car: “What am I being arrested for? You think you’re hot shit? ‘Cause you don’t know how good I am at what I do!”

Honey Boy, which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and hits theaters November 8th, was directed by Alma Har’el (Bombay Beach) from LaBeouf’s screenplay. The cast also features singer FKA Twigs in her feature debut.