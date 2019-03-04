Watch Teenager Use Superpowers to Fight Crime, Buy Beer in ‘Shazam!’ Trailer

A clever 14-year-old foster kid finds himself able to transform into a full-fledged superhero in the new trailer for DC Comic’s upcoming movie, Shazam!, out April 5th.

The new clip opens with Billy Batson (Asher Angel) stumbling across an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou), who grants him the ability to transform into an adult costumed crusader (Zachary Levi) with a single word, “Shazam!” Imbued with the powers of super strength, electricity manipulation and super speed, Shazam goes about doing what any normal teenager trapped in an adult superhero’s body would do: Try to buy beer.

The Shazam! clip is filled with plenty of ridiculous superhero antics as Shazam tries, and fails, to leap a tall building in a single bound, and later inadvertently knocks a bus off a highway overpass then catches it before it hits the ground. However, Shazam must inevitably put his powers to good use when he finds himself up against the nefarious Dr. Thaddeus (Mark Strong).

David F. Sandberg directed Shazam! which will also star Jack Dylan Grazer, Faithe Herman, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Martia Milans and Cooper Andrews.