‘Shaun of the Dead’ Stars Reimagine Scene as Coronavirus PSA

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost put a coronavirus spin on a scene from their zombie classic Shaun of the Dead in a public service announcement that recommends people “stay home, have a cup of tea, and wait for this to all blow over.”

The quasi-reprisal of “The Plan” finds Pegg and Frost having the same phone conversation their characters Shaun and Ed had in the 2004 comedy, with one twist: Instead of formulating a plan about where to go during the zombie apocalypse (they ultimately choose a nearby pub), the two devise a situation where they “follow the [National Health Service’s] guidelines to the letter” and just stay indoors and self-isolated during the coronavirus outbreak.

The conversation also touches on some of the original film’s more problematic dialogue, including Ed’s interjection of “gay” during the 2004 phone call; in the PSA, Frost instead says “gray.”

“I know it’s 2020 but the original joke wasn’t intended to sound as homophobic, it was more a comment on the absurdity of straight male appropriation of homophobic signifiers in order to denote their aversion to the emotional canvas,” Pegg clarifies before resuming with the PSA’s goal: Telling everyone to stay indoors and “Don’t Panic!”