Go Inside the Making of ‘Shaun of the Dead’ in This Excerpt From ‘You’ve Got Red on You’

New book by Clark Collis will feature interviews with Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, plus an array of ephemera

Jon Blistein

Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, and more offer unique insights into the making of their 2004 zombie comedy classic, Shaun of the Dead, in this new excerpt from Clark Collis’ upcoming book, You’ve Got Red on You: How Shaun of the Dead Was Brought to Life, out October 19th via 1984 Publishing.

The 424-page book traces the film’s story, from late-night pub conversations about surviving the zombie apocalypse to an unexpected hit at Comic-Con 2004. Collis spoke with not only Pegg, Wright, and Frost, but additional cast members Kate Ashfield, Bill Nighy Lucy Davis, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who makes a cameo and contributed music. There’s also additional commentary from fans like Quentin Tarantino, Eli Roth, and Zack Snyder.

Accompanying the interviews is a mix of brainstorming notes written by Pegg and Wright, storyboards, candid photographs, and more. A selection of this ephemera is available to peruse in this exclusive preview of You’ve Got Red on You, accompanied by captions that have been excerpted and edited from the book.

