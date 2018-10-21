Selma Blair Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Selma Blair revealed that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in a heartfelt Instagram post.

On October 20th, the actress posted a photo of herself with a long caption centered on thanking her Another Life costume designer for helping her get dressed for the show. Blair also expressed her gratitude for Netflix, her producers and her friends for their support.

She said she received her diagnosis in August before detailing how the disease has affected her life. “I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy,” she wrote on Saturday. “And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it.”

Blair continued the post saying how grateful she was to her doctor for the diagnosis.

“I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of [Dr. Jason Berkley] trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve,” she wrote. “I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know.”

The Cruel Intentions actress acknowledged the challenges she faces, but remained optimistic. “I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others,” Blair wrote. “And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask.”

She further explained how she’s not going to let the disease stop her: “I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok.”

Read her post in full below.