See Trailer for RZA-Directed Post-Hurricane Katrina Heist Film ‘Cut Throat City’

Wu-Tang Clan mastermind RZA unveiled the trailer for his latest directorial effort Cut Throat City Saturday at San Diego’s Comic-Con.

Cut Throat City is a heist film that takes place in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, with four childhood friends returning to a storm-ravaged New Orleans to no home, no job and “no help from FEMA.”

“Reluctantly turning to a local gangster for work, the friends are hired to pull off a daring heist in the heart of the city,” according to the film’s synopsis.

“But the job goes bad and they find themselves on the run, hunted by two idealistic detectives and a neighborhood warlord who thinks the friends stole the heist money. With their only way out to buy their way back, the friends decide to get what they need by turning the tables on the casinos that have taken from their city for years… by doing a little taking of their own.”

The film – RZA’s third feature film following his 2012 kung fu movie The Man With the Iron Fists and 2017’s Love Beats Rhymes – stars Tip “T.I.” Harris, Terrence Howard, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Eiza Gonzalez, Isaiah Washington, Kat Graham and Wesley Stipes.

“I’m trying to tell the story of America through my music and films,” RZA told the Comic-Con crowd Saturday (via Vulture). “You have talent, ambition and aspiration but those things get washed away. When they get washed away you turn to desperation.” Cut Throat City hit theaters in 2019.