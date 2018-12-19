See ‘Stranger Things’ Actor David Harbour Take Over as ‘Hellboy’ in Reboot’s First Trailer

Stranger Things star David Harbour takes over the role of Hellboy in the first trailer for Hellboy, the cult comic book character’s return to the big screen.

Harbour wields the sawed-off devil horns and “Right Hand of Doom” previously donned by Ron Perlman in a pair of Guillermo del Toro-directed films, 2004’s Hellboy and 2008’s Hellboy II: The Golden Army.

“Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, Hellboy, caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge,” Lionsgate said of the blockbuster, which hits theatres April 12th, 2019.

Ian McShane, Daniel Dae Kim (who replaced Ed Skrein following a brief whitewashing controversy), Sasha Lane and Milla Jovovich, as the “ancient sorceress bent on revenge,” round out the cast for Hellboy’s third visit to the big screen.

Like its predecessors, the reboot mixes supernatural action and deadpan humor with one key difference: a promised hard-R rating that will ratchet up the film’s violence and comedy a la Deadpool. However, the Best Director Academy Award-winning del Toro did not return to the series as Game of Thrones vet Neil Marshall took over the reins.