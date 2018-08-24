See Robert Redford in Heist-Filled Trailer for ‘The Old Man & the Gun’

Robert Redford plays a veteran criminal on the run from the long arm of the law in the latest trailer for The Old Man & the Gun, the legendary actor’s final film.

The film builds on the true story of Forrest Tucker, a lifelong criminal who managed to escape prison in San Quentin at age 70 and pull off a series of bank robberies despite his advanced age. In the movie, Redford’s character teams up with two other long-in-the-tooth criminals, played by Danny Glover and Tom Waits, for another heist. Detective John Hunt (Casey Affleck) is charged with bringing the three men to justice, and Sissy Spacek plays Redford’s love interest.

Redford has previously pledged that The Old Man & the Gun will be his final acting role. “Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting, and [I’ll] move towards retirement after this ’cause I’ve been doing it since I was 21,” Redford said in a recent interview. “I thought, ‘Well, that’s enough.’ And why not go out with something that’s very upbeat and positive?”

The Old Man & the Gun was written and directed by David Lowery. It is scheduled to debut at the Toronto International Film Festival before reaching U.S. screens on September 28th.