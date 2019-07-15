See Rob Zombie’s Bloody New ‘3 From Hell’ Trailer

Rob Zombie will continue the horror saga he started with House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects when he releases 3 From Hell on September 16th. The trailer for the film opens with TV footage of the “Devil’s Rejects” gang in the hospital following a bloody police standoff. “The chances of survival are less than a million to one,” a newscaster says, as the footage transitions into a West Memphis Three–style protest with people changing “Free the three!” The hullabaloo works and one of the baddies says, “Now we can have a real day of the dead.”

After that, they pick up their machetes and shotguns and get to laughing as they plunge the world into mayhem. There’s stabbing and blood and more stabbing and smiling and fire as the clip’s imagery echoes real-life serial killers like John Wayne Gacy and Charles Manson.

The cast features Sheri Moon Zombie, Sid Haig and Bill Moseley, as well as Danny Trejo and Tom Papa, among others. Earlier this year, Rob Zombie wrote on Instagram that the film would also have “many bizarre cameos,” and he revealed that Chaz Bono would be one of them. Bono is the son of Sonny and Cher. His previous horror-movie bonafides have been appearing in the “Roanoke” and “Cult” seasons of American Horror Story. “If you’re familiar with my work, then you can probably understand how much I’ve wanted work with Rob,” he wrote on Instagram. “As a fan, I can’t wait to see this film.”