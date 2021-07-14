See New Trailer for ‘Fear Street’ Trilogy-Ending ‘Part 3: 1666’

Netflix has shared the trailer for Fear Street Part 3: 1666 ahead of the trilogy-ending film’s arrival this Friday, July 16th.

The latest installment places the teens from the first film — Fear Street Part 1: 1994 — back to the titular 1666 as they uncover the mystery behind the witch Sarah Fier and her centuries-long murderous rampage on the citizens of Shadyside.

The film follows the Sadie Sink-starring Fear Street Part 2: 1978, an homage to sleepaway camp slasher films like Friday the 13th.

The Fear Street trilogy — inspired by the R.L. Stine book series — features a large ensemble cast, with several performers appearing in multiple movies. The cast includes Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores, Jr., Gillian Jacobs, Emily Rudd, Maya Hawke, Ashley Zuckerman, Ryan Simpkins, and more.