See Millie Bobby Brown Face Godzilla in First ‘King of the Monsters’ Trailer

‘Stranger Things’ actress stars in sequel to 2014 sequel where Godzilla battles Mothra, Rodan and three-headed King Ghidorah

Millie Bobbie Brown has an up-close look at the end of the world in the first trailer for 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters.'

Millie Bobby Brown has an up-close look at the end of the world in the first trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the sequel to the 2014 reboot of the monster movie franchise. The preview premiered Saturday as part of San Diego’s Comic-Con.

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah,” the film’s synopsis said. “When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars the Stranger Things actress alongside Kyle Chandler, Thomas Middleditch, Vera Farmiga, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sally Hawkins and Ken Watanabe, who played a prominent role in the 2014 film.

The sequel, arriving in May 2019, is connected to Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ cinematic MonsterVerse and will likely set up the future showdown between Godzilla and King Kong from the similarly rebooted MonsterVerse property Kong: Skull Island.

