See Matthew McConaughey Play Fun-Loving Poet, Hang With Snoop Dogg in ‘The Beach Bum’ Trailer

Matthew McConaughey stars as a long-haired, trouble-making, bong-smoking poet named Moondog in the first trailer for The Beach Bum.

Written and directed by Harmony Korine, the filmmaker’s first movie since 2012’s similarly Florida-set Spring Breakers, The Beach Bum “follows the hilarious misadventures of Moondog, a rebellious rogue who always lives life by his own rules.”

“Life’s a fucking rodeo,” Moondog pontificates as he nurses a tropical cocktail. “I’m gonna suck the nectar out of it and fuck it raw dog ’til the wheels come off.” Earlier in the trailer, Moondog innocuously asks a bodega clerk if they sell acid.

The comedy also stars Snoop Dogg and Jimmy Buffett alongside actual actors like Julianne Moore, Isla Fisher, Zac Efron and Martin Lawrence. The Beach Bum arrives in theaters on March 22nd, 2019.

McConaughey will also sport an unorthodox hairstyle in the upcoming crime drama White Boy Rick, out September 14th.