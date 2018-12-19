See Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt Perform 22 Musicals on ‘Corden’

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt, the stars of Mary Poppins Returns, joined James Corden in a one-take rendition of 22 musicals. The clip, an edition of The Late Late Show‘s “Roll Call” segment, takes on everything from Evita to Chicago to The Wizard of Oz.

The actors, alongside Corden, gamely dressed in black and red sequined outfits, complete with top hats and canes, to test their musical skills in front of a blue screen that rolled through different backdrops. When asked if they were feeling ready, Blunt replied, “Not at all” before launching into the opening number from “Cabaret.”

The trio also tapped into some contemporary musicals, including “La La Land,” during which Blunt donned a yellow dress as Corden, channeling Ryan Gosling, swooped his hair over his forehead. They even took on Mamma Mia and Once, as well as Moulin Rouge.

Of course, no selection of musicals would be complete without the one Miranda and Blunt were there to promote. Midway through the segment Blunt took on her own character in Mary Poppins Returns, albeit while wearing sneakers instead of the nanny’s stylish garb. To support the new film, the actors performed a few lines of “Trip a Little Light Fantastic,” one of the movie’s big musical numbers.

The best moment, though, was a cameo from Kermit The Frog, who joined Corden for a rendition of “Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie.