See Keanu Reeves Shoot Countless People in New ‘John Wick 3’ Trailer

Keanu Reeves, as John Wick, battles baddies, faces the repercussions repercussions and gets shot by Halle Berry in the action-saturated trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. As he escapes his hunters at every turn, he stocks up on guns, shoots those guns, trudges through a desert, fires more guns, rides a horse in New York City and even squeezes in an opera in the new two-and-a-half–minute trailer for the flick, due out May 17th.

“All of this for what?” the Director, played by Anjelica Huston, asks him. “Because of a puppy?”

“It wasn’t just a puppy,” Wick replies.

Filmmaker Chad Stahelski, who helmed the last two Wick movies, directed this installment as well. The plot finds assassin Wick with a $14 million bounty on him and a legion of contract killers trying to earn their keep. To make matters worse, Wick angers the underworld organization the High Table by murdering one of its members rendering him excommunicated and putting him in the crosshairs of even more killers. Its cast also features Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick and Asia Kate Dillon, among others.

In other Reeves news, he and actor Alex Winter recently announced that they’ll be resuming the roles of Bill S. Preston (Winter) and Ted Logan (Reeves) for a new film, Bill and Ted Face the Music, which will open on August 21st, 2020. Its plot will take place decades after the last film, 1991’s Bogus Journey, as the duo attempt to write a song that would save the world.