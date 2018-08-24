See Julia Roberts, Lucas Hedges Share Tense Reunion in ‘Ben Is Back’ Teaser

Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges reunite as concerned mother and troubled son in the first teaser for the upcoming family drama Ben is Back.

The brief yet intriguing clip opens with a close-up of Ben Burns’ (Hedges) boots crunching in snow as he walks past a tire swing and up to his family home. His mother, Holly (Roberts), and sister, Ivy (Kathryn Newton), drive up to the house and gaze in shock. “Oh, my God,” Holly mutters, as Ivy urges her to not leave the car. The preview ends with Ben and an emotional Holly embracing.

The film follows Ben, a 19-year-old battling a substance abuse problem, as he returns home on Christmas Eve. Over a trying 24-hour period, Holly is forced to grapple with her son’s past.

Hedges’ father, Peter Hedges (What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, The Odd Life of Timothy Green), wrote and directed the film, which will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before its theatrical release on December 7th. The younger Hedges has starred in several acclaimed projects, including Lady Bird, Manchester by the Sea and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.