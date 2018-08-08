See Jon Lovitz Play Southern Lawyer in ‘Chasing the Blues’ Trailer

Jon Lovitz plays a smarmy Southern lawyer with knowledge of a valuable – and perhaps cursed – vinyl record in the new trailer for Chasing the Blues. Scott Smith directed the dark indie-comedy, which hits select theaters on October 5th.

The clip opens in a nondescript jail, where Lovitz’s character, Lincoln Groome, visits inmate Alan Thomas (Grant Rosenmeyer), a former record collector once focused on finding a rare 1930s blues LP. “Six weeks ago, a man died,” Groome says. “Jumped through a six-story window with a sheet tied ’round his neck. He didn’t leave much behind. But he did have a climate-controlled storage locker filled with old vinyl records – thousands of them.”

Once released from prison, Groome journeys to track down the elusive disc – but he faces an equally devoted foe in Paul Bettis (Ron Connor), who threatens to snatch the record from his grasp.

Chelsea Tavares, Clem Cheung, Anna Maria Horsford and Steve Guttenberg also star in the film, which screened at multiple festivals in 2017.