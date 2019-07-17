See Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B Scam Bankers in Trailer for ‘Hustlers’

STXfilms has dropped a trailer for Hustlers, a highly-anticipated film that sees Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez playing strippers who swindle Wall Street bankers out of millions. Based on New York Magazine‘s 2015 article “The Hustlers at Scores”by Jessica Pressler, the movie follows “a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.”

In the trailer, Lopez plays a hardened stripper who teaches Wu’s newbie her moves on the pole. Set to Cardi B’s track “Money,” the women decide to take advantage of a few of their clients, and apparently take things a little too far. “The game is rigged, and it does not reward people who play by the rules,” Lopez’s character notes. We don’t get more than a glimpse of Cardi B (in her debut feature role) or Lizzo, but still the trailer is promising.

The film, which also stars Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer and Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart, was written and directed by Lorene Scafaria. It hits theaters September 13.

“The film is an empathetic look at women and men, our gender roles, what we’re valued for, what we’ve been told is our value in every movie, TV show, every corner of culture,” Scafaria told The Hollywood Reporter. “Men have been told they’re worth the size of their bank accounts. Women have been told they’re worth the symmetry of their faces, their bodies, their beauty, and that’s what this film is based on. The rules of the club are the rules of the world.”