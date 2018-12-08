‘Brightburn’: See Terrifying Trailer for James Gunn’s ‘Superhero Horror’ Film

James Gunn, following his firing from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, returns to the big screen as producer and co-writer on Brightburn, an upcoming “superhero horror” film.

The film borrows many of the tropes from the Superman myth – the rural setting, an asteroid-strapped infant crash-landing in a field and being adopted by farmer parents, the outcast feelings, the levitation and awesome strength – and gives the material a terrifyingly dark spin as the teenaged alien uses his superpowers to wreak havoc and mass murder.

“What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister,” the film’s official synopsis asks. “With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker of Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror.”

Mystery shrouded Brightburn prior the debut of its trailer Saturday, with details about the Elizabeth Banks-starring project guardedly kept under wraps; Gunn previously directed Banks in his 2006 horror film Slither. Brightburn arrives Memorial Day 2019.

Since his dismissal from the Guardians franchise for past vulgar tweets, Gunn has been recruited to lead the DC Cinematic Universe’s second installment of Suicide Squad. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 remains on hold following Gunn’s ousting, a studio decision that upset the Marvel franchise’s cast.