See Former Child Stars Share ‘Showbiz Kids’ Stories in HBO Doc Trailer

One-time child stars — some who made the jump to acting as adults, and others who didn’t — share their personal stories in the trailer for Showbiz Kids, an upcoming HBO documentary that promises a “raw look” at the child actors. The documentary premieres on HBO on July 1st.

Among those interviewed in the film directed by Alex Winter — himself a child actor before transitioning to the Bill & Ted series and filmmaking — are Evan Rachel Wood, Milla Jovovich, Wil Wheaton, Jada Pinkett Smith and Henry Thomas. The documentary will also focus on a pair of currently unknown Hollywood hopefuls.

The late Cameron Boyce, who appeared in the Descendants series, also recorded an interview for Showbiz Kids prior to his July 2019 death at the age of 20.

“This is a story I’ve been wanting to tell for many years,” Winter said in a statement. “Having grown up in the business I’ve never seen the experiences of a child actor, from their early career through to the transition into adulthood, told from the perspective of those involved. I’m honored that these talented actors trusted me with their very personal stories.”

HBO added, “Showbiz Kids peels back Hollywood’s velvet curtain, shining a spotlight on the glamour and allure of working in the entertainment industry, while also affording a sobering window on the tolls that early success can take on young professionals.”