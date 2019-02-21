See Elisabeth Moss Go Full Courtney Love in ‘Her Smell’ Trailer

Elisabeth Moss plays guitar and sings a grungy anthem about flirting with death in the trailer for Her Smell, a new film by Alex Ross Perry. Her blonde hair and the tone of the song, a cover of the Only Ones’ “Another Girl Another Planet,” recall Hole and Courtney Love. But despite the glee she feels onstage, the clip shows that Moss’ character, Becky Something, has a darker side.

“Becky Something, she’s a woman,” Agyness Deyn’s character, Marielle, tells her. Something rejoins, “She’s a user.” “You’re a mother. She’s a deadbeat person, a persona,” Marielle tells her, as footage of her (and her bandmates) drinking, gagging and acting generally coked up plays.

The film, which will premiere in New York on April 12th and in Los Angeles on April 19th, with a wider release to follow, chronicles the band’s decline as Something’s demons get out of hand. It also stars Cara Delevingne as the drummer of a rival band, Gayle Rankin (Sheila the She-Wolf in GLOW) as the band Something She’s drummer, Eric Stoltz as the group’s label manager and Amber Heard as Becky Something’s arch-rival, singer Zelda. Perry previously made the films Listen Up Philip and Golden Exits.

“I’ve done some really difficult things, challenging roles and challenging scenes,” Moss, who also stars in The Handmaid’s Tale and portrayed Peggy Olsen on Mad Men, said of her role in the picture to The Hollywood Reporter last year. “But this was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. It was not fun a lot of the time. It was hard to be in that head space, and hard to be in that person, with all that chaos and craziness. Some things are more fun to play than others. And this was difficult. At the end, I was incredibly fulfilled and happy that I’d done the role. But when we were shooting it, it was not easy. I’ve done four films this summer, and that was definitely the hardest one.”