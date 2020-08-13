 Sean Penn, Jennifer Aniston Set for 'Ridgemont High' Table Read - Rolling Stone
Sean Penn, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts Set for ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ Table Read

All-star cast — including Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman, and Henry Golding — to appear in fundraising livestream event

Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, and Jennifer Aniston are among the all-star cast set for a benefit table read of 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High.'

Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, and Morgan Freeman are among the all-star cast set to stage a benefit table read of the 1982 classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High, a one-night-only virtual event taking place August 20th.

Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, and original Ridgemont star Sean Penn — in a role that isn’t Jeff Spicoli — will also play unspecified parts during the unrehearsed table read, with surprise cameos planned for the livestream.

The table read, presented by Dane Cook, will also feature introductions from the film’s screenwriter, Cameron Crowe, and director, Amy Heckerling. The event will raise funds for both the Penn co-founded emergency relief nonprofit CORE and the REFORM Alliance.

Penn previously hinted at the all-star table read during recent interviews with Howard Stern and Jimmy Kimmel, where he revealed he wouldn’t portray his iconic stoner surfer Spicoli for the event.

“Sean brought magic to us on day one, and he is still bringing that magic to the world,” Crowe, who also recently took part in an Almost Famous reunion, said in a statement. “We are so excited to be a part of this 2020 take on Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Thank you to this cast, and to Sean, for always honoring the best things in life, love, and creativity. It is, as a great man once said, totally awesome.”

Penn added: “I’m always game for a giggle. So, to gather remotely for a night of laughs with so many talented folks while providing CORE with much-needed resources to continue our vital work, then consider us fully on board to play!”

The Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read will livestream on August 20th at 9 p.m. EDT on the CORE Response Facebook and TikTok accounts.

Cameron Crowe, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Sean Penn

