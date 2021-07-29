 Sean Penn Embodies Notorious Counterfeiter in 'Flag Day' Trailer - Rolling Stone
Sean Penn Embodies Notorious Counterfeiter in ‘Flag Day’ Trailer

The film also stars the actor’s daughter Dylan

MGM has unveiled the first trailer for Flag Day, a new film directed by and starring Sean Penn.

Based on Jennifer Vogel’s memoir, Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life, the film details the relationship between Jennifer and her father John Vogel, the most notorious counterfeiter in U.S. history. Penn’s daughter Dylan co-stars as Jennifer.

The synopsis for the film notes, “Jennifer Vogel’s father John was larger than life. As a child, Jennifer marveled at his magnetizing energy and ability to make life feel like a grand adventure. He taught her so much about love and joy, but he also happened to be the most notorious counterfeiter in US history.”

In addition to the father and daughter team, Dylan’s brother Hopper Jack Penn will also appear in the film. Katheryn Winnick, Josh Brolin, Eddie Marsan and Regina King round out the rest of the cast.

