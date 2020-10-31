Sean Connery, Oscar-Winning James Bond Actor, Dead at 90

Sean Connery, the Oscar-winning Scottish actor who first brought James Bond to the big screen, has died at the age of 90.

Connery’s family confirmed the actor’s death to the BBC, noting he died in his sleep while in the Bahamas. Cause of death was not revealed, but Connery had been “unwell for some time,” the BBC reports.

“We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery,” James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli tweeted Saturday. “He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — ‘The name’s Bond… James Bond’ — he revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

Cast in the role of James Bond at the age of 30, Connery portrayed 007 in seven films, beginning with 1962’s Dr. No and continuing through From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball and You Only Live Twice. He then left the spy movie franchise briefly, only to return to for 1971’s Diamonds for Forever and, years later, 1983’s “unofficial” Bond sequel Never Say Never Again, his final 007 role.

During his Bond tenure, Connery also starred in Alfred Hitchcock’s Marnie and Sidney Lumet’s The Hill and The Anderson Tapes.

His box office popularity now cemented thanks to the 007 franchise, Connery took on roles that in sharp contrast of the debonair spy, including the cult 1974 sci-fi film Zardoz, the celebrated Murder on the Orient Express, and 1977’s A Bridge Too Far.

Connery’s last big-screen, on-screen appearance was playing Allan Quatermain in the 2003 adaptation of The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed. pic.twitter.com/VaFPHCM5Ou — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

This story is developing.