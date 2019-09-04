Scarlett Johansson on Woody Allen: ‘He Maintains His Innocence, and I Believe Him’

Breaking with much of Hollywood, Scarlett Johansson has come forward to defend Woody Allen. Johansson, who starred in Allen’s Match Point, Scoop and Vicky Christina Barcelona, told the Hollywood Reporter that she would gladly work with the director again. “I love Woody,” Johansson said. “I believe him, and I would work with him anytime.”

Allen has been a controversial figure ever since he began dating Mia Farrow’s adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn in 1992, and Farrow came forward with the allegations that he molested her other adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. Dylan herself wrote an op-ed in the New York Times in 2014 accusing Allen, causing actors like Ellen Page, Michael Caine and Evan Rachel Wood to apologize for starring in his films. Johansson has strongly maintained her defense of him.

“I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it,” Johansson said. “I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me…it’s hard because it’s a time where people are very fired up, and understandably. Things needed to be stirred up, and so people have a lot of passion and a lot of strong feelings and are angry, and rightfully so. It’s an intense time.”

Allen’s 49th film A Rainy Day in New York was recently dropped by Amazon Studios. Starring Timothée Chalamet, the film is now heading to theaters in Europe. Allen has sued Amazon for $68 million, referring to contract was axed over a “25-year-old, baseless allegation.”

Earlier this summer, Johansson gave a controversial interview to As If, where she discussed whether political correctness should dictate casting decisions after she dropped out of Rub & Tug and faced criticism for her Ghost in the Shell casting. “As an actor I should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of my job,” she told artist David Salle. Johansson later clarified the comment after it went viral, claiming it was edited for click-bait. “I personally feel that, in an ideal world, any actor should be able to play anybody and Art, in all forms, should be immune to political correctness,” she said in a statement. “That is the point I was making, albeit didn’t come across that way.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Johansson discusses her busy year, in which she starred in the blockbuster Marvel film Avengers: Endgame and the upcoming Noah Baumbach movie Marriage Story. She’s set to star in and executive produce the Avengers spinoff Black Widow, which will hit theaters in 2020. “Money is a taboo topic of conversation,” she says when asked about the pay, which is more than $15 million. “But I will say that, yes, I’m on an equal playing field with my male cohorts.”

She also promises to support whichever candidate faces Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election. “I’ll be there however I’m needed,” she said. “If I can help with voter engagement, whether it’s doing some sort of PSA campaign or actively trying to involve people in the process of registering and voting. I really believe if people actually did vote, our government would look the way it’s supposed to, but people just don’t vote. It baffles me.”