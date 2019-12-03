Watch Scarlett Johansson Return in ‘Black Widow’ Teaser Trailer

Black Widow may have met her end in Avengers: Endgame, but Scarlett Johansson is back as the Russian superhero in Black Widow. Marvel has released the first teaser trailer for the character’s highly-anticipated solo outing and it looks to be an action-packed spy thriller.

In the trailer, Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff recalls her connection to and home with the Avengers before heading back to Russia to face her past. That past involves a violent reunion with Florence Pugh’s Yelena, who Natasha refers to as her sister. She also teams up with Rachel Weisz’s Malena and David Harbour’s Red Guardian to settle some “unfinished business.” The group is up against the villain Taskmaster, whose casting has not been revealed.

The story obviously takes place before the events of Endgame, with the action setting off after the conclusion of Captain America: Civil War. “Where we find Natasha in her life at this point is very specific,” Johansson told Entertainment Weekly during Comic-Con. “She really is in a dark place where she’s got no one to call and nowhere to go. She’s really grappling with her own self. When something huge explodes and all the pieces are landing, you have that moment of stillness where you don’t know what to do next — that’s the moment that she’s in. In that moment, you actually have to face yourself.”

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, arrives in theaters May 1, 2020.