Scarlett Johansson Shuts Down Sinister Government Plot in ‘Black Widow’ Trailer

Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz co-star as supersoldiers in latest Marvel flick

Black Widow is set to launch Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe this May, and we got the latest look at the action-packed spy film on Monday.

In the new trailer for the superheroine film, directed by Cate Shortland, Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, returns on a high-stakes mission set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. (Romanoff sacrificed her life in Avengers: Endgame to help secure one of the Infinity Stones in order to stop Thanos.)

As explored in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Romanoff became Black Widow through a covert government operation where she was taken as an orphan, brainwashed and trained to be a supersoldier at the “Red Room” facility while undergoing abusive psychological analysis and invasive surgeries. It appears that Romanoff’s mission in Black Widow is to shut down the Red Room facility for good.

There’s a lot of Mission: Impossible-esque action in the new clip, including high-speed car chases and close combat. We also get a glimpse at Johansson’s co-stars: David Harbour, playing the Russian supersoldier Red Guardian, and Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz, who star as two other trained “Black Widows,” Yelena Belova and Melina Vostokoff. All three of them speak in their best Russian accents, for your enjoyment.

